Chapter 1, Problem 124

The Honda Insight, a hybrid electric vehicle, has an EPA gas mileage rating of 41 mi>gal in the city. How many kilometers can the Insight travel on the amount of gasoline that would fit in a soda can? The volume of a soda can is 355 mL.

Verified Solution

