Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 127
Chapter 1, Problem 127

The diameter of a hydrogen atom is 212 pm. Find the length in kilometers of a row of 6.02 * 1023 hydrogen atoms. The diameter of a ping pong ball is 4.0 cm. Find the length in kilometers of a row of 6.02 * 1023 ping pong balls.

Hi everyone today we have a prompt with two questions. The first one is a helium atom has a diameter of 260 PICO meters. If a row consists of 2.3 times 10 to the 23rd helium atoms, what is its length and meters? And our second question is a basketball has a diameter of 9.43". If a row consists of 2.03 times 10 to the basketballs, what is it to lengthen meters we're going to start here with the first question and we need to remember some conversion factors. One PICO meter Equals one times 10 to the negative 12 m and one inch Equals 0. m. Now we can plug in what we know into this equation. We're going to start here with our 2. Times 10 to the 23rd helium atoms. And then we're going to multiply that By 260 Picco m over one helium adam And we're going to multiply that by one times 10 to the negative 12 meters over one pick zero m. And that's going to equal 5.27 Times 10 to the 13th meters. And that is our solution for the first question. And now we're going to go on to the second question And we're going to start again with our 2.03 Times 10 to the 23rd basketballs, which I'm just going to know here as B B And then we're going to multiply that by our 9.43 and that is per one basketball. And then we're going to convert that. So we're going to multiply by 0. 54 m over 1". And that's going to leave us inin. And that that's going to leave us in meters. And that is going to equal 4. Times 10 to the 22nd. And that is our answer for the second question. Thank you for watching. Bye.
