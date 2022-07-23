Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving Problem 108
Chapter 1, Problem 108

At what temperatures are the readings on the Fahrenheit and Celsius thermometers the same?

Hey everyone, we're being asked to determine the temperature reading at which the Fahrenheit and Celsius thermometers are exactly the same for this question. We're going to need to recall the following equation. We know that degrees Fahrenheit is equal to 9/5°C plus 32. Now we want to change our degrees Fahrenheit and degrees Celsius into one variable and solve for that variable. And that's because we're looking for the temperature in which they are exactly the same. So doing so we end up with a variable T for temperature is equal to 1.8 and that's because 9/5 in decimal form is 1. T plus 32. Now, solving for T, we're going to Subtract 1.80 on both sides and don't forget that we have this invisible one right here behind our tea And we end up with negative 0.8 e equals 32. Now, all we need to do is divide our negative 0.8 onto both sides and we end up with a t of negative degrees. So this is going to be the temperature in which both Fahrenheit and Celsius thermometers are going to be the same. So I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
Related Practice
There are exactly 60 seconds in a minute, exactly 60 minutes in an hour, exactly 24 hours in a mean solar day, and 365.24 solar days in a solar year. How many seconds are in a solar year? Give your answer with the correct number of significant figures.

Determine the number of picoseconds in 2.0 hours.

Classify each property as intensive or extensive. a. volume b. boiling point c. temperature d. electrical conductivity e. energy

On a new Jekyll temperature scale, water freezes at 17 °J and boils at 97 °J. On another new temperature scale, the Hyde scale, water freezes at 0 °H and boils at 120 °H. If methyl alcohol boils at 84 °H, what is its boiling point on the Jekyll scale?

Force is defined as mass times acceleration. Starting with SI base units, derive a unit for force. Using SI prefixes, suggest a convenient unit for the force resulting from a collision with a 10-ton trailer truck moving at 55 mi per hour and for the force resulting from the collision of a molecule of mass around 10 - 20 kgmoving almost at the speed of light (3 * 108 m>s) with the wall of its container. (Assume a 1-second deceleration time for both collisions.)

The value of the euro was recently $1.15 U.S., and the price of 1 liter of gasoline in France is 1.42 euro. What is the price of 1 gallon of gasoline in U.S. dollars in France?

