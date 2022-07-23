Chapter 1, Problem 34
Classify each statement as an observation, a law, or a theory. a. Chlorine is a highly reactive gas. b. If elements are listed in order of increasing mass of their atoms, their chemical reactivities follow a repeating pattern. c. Neon is an inert (or nonreactive) gas. d. The reactivity of elements depends on the arrangement of their electrons.
Video transcript
Convert each temperature. a. 212 °F to °C (temperature of boiling water at sea level) b. 22 °C to K (approximate room temperature) c. 0.00 K to °F (coldest temperature possible, also known as absolute zero) d. 2.735 K to °C (average temperature of the universe as measured from background black body radiation)
Express the quantity 254,998 m in each unit. a. km b. Mm c. mm d. cm
Classify each statement as an observation, a law, or a theory. a. All matter is made of tiny, indestructible particles called atoms. b. When iron rusts in a closed container, the mass of the container and its contents does not change. c. In chemical reactions, matter is neither created nor destroyed. d. When a match burns, heat is released
Classify each substance as a pure substance or a mixture. If it is a pure substance, classify it as an element or a compound. If it is a mixture, classify it as homogeneous or heterogeneous. a. sweat b. carbon dioxide c. aluminum d. vegetable soup
Classify each substance as a pure substance or a mixture. If it is a pure substance, classify it as an element or a compound. If it is a mixture, classify it as homogeneous or heterogeneous. a. wine b. beef stew c. iron d. carbon monoxide
Determine whether each molecular diagram represents a pure substance or a mixture. If it represents a pure substance, classify the substance as an element or a compound. If it represents a mixture, classify the mixture as homogeneous or heterogeneous.