Chapter 1, Problem 37

Classify each substance as a pure substance or a mixture. If it is a pure substance, classify it as an element or a compound. If it is a mixture, classify it as homogeneous or heterogeneous. a. sweat b. carbon dioxide c. aluminum d. vegetable soup

Hi everyone for this question, we're being asked to classify each substance as an element of compound, A homogenous mixture or a heterogeneous mixture matter can be classified into two categories. We have pure substances and mixtures. Pure substances are when all the particles are identical and mixtures are when there are different types of particles present. So let's start off with an element. An element is a pure substance made from only one type of atom. And so if we look at our answer choices, we can see that silver is made up of just one type of atom when we look at the periodic table, that is the chemical symbol. And so that makes silver an element a compound on the other hand, is a pure substance made from two or more types of atoms. And so in the case of nitrous oxide, we have a nitrogen and oxygen. And so that makes nitrous oxide, a compound. Now with our mixtures, we're looking at how our our particles distributed. Are they distributed evenly or unevenly for homogeneous mixtures are particles are distributed evenly, so it's hard to separate them. And so in the case of rain water we have a lot of particles present and they're mixed evenly. So that makes rainwater a homogeneous mixture. And in the case of salad, our components or particles are unevenly mixed. We can have more or less of one of the things that's in our salad. So that makes our salad a hetero genius mixture. So now we've classified each of the substances and that is the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful
Express the quantity 254,998 m in each unit. a. km b. Mm c. mm d. cm

Classify each statement as an observation, a law, or a theory. a. All matter is made of tiny, indestructible particles called atoms. b. When iron rusts in a closed container, the mass of the container and its contents does not change. c. In chemical reactions, matter is neither created nor destroyed. d. When a match burns, heat is released

Classify each statement as an observation, a law, or a theory. a. Chlorine is a highly reactive gas. b. If elements are listed in order of increasing mass of their atoms, their chemical reactivities follow a repeating pattern. c. Neon is an inert (or nonreactive) gas. d. The reactivity of elements depends on the arrangement of their electrons.

Classify each substance as a pure substance or a mixture. If it is a pure substance, classify it as an element or a compound. If it is a mixture, classify it as homogeneous or heterogeneous. a. wine b. beef stew c. iron d. carbon monoxide

Determine whether each molecular diagram represents a pure substance or a mixture. If it represents a pure substance, classify the substance as an element or a compound. If it represents a mixture, classify the mixture as homogeneous or heterogeneous.

Determine whether each molecular diagram represents a pure substance or a mixture. If it represents a pure substance, classify the substance as an element or a compound. If it represents a mixture, classify the mixture as homogeneous or heterogeneous.

