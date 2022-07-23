Chapter 1, Problem 69a

Ethylene glycol (antifreeze) has a density of 1.11 g>cm3. a. What is the mass in g of 417 mL of ethylene glycol? b. What is the volume in L of 4.1 kg of ethylene glycol?

