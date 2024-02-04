Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 71
Chapter 1, Problem 71

A small airplane takes on 245 L of fuel. If the density of the fuel is 0.821 g>mL, what mass of fuel has the airplane taken on?

Welcome back, everyone. A small airplane takes on 245 L of fuel. If the density of the fuel is 0.761 g per milliliter, what mass of fuel has the airplane taken on? We are given for answer choices. A 23,852 B 1.86 multiplied by 10, the fifth C 14.2 and D 3.92 multiplied by 10 to the sixth. All of them are given in grams. Now, first of all, let's understand that we are given density D, we are given volume V and we are looking for mass. So what is the relationship among these variables? Well, we can essentially say that mass is the product of density and volume based on the formula of density. And now all that we have to do is just substitute the givens. So density that would be 0.761 g per milliliter. If it is easier for you, you can write divided by 1 mL. OK. So that's exactly the same thing. And we have to multiply by volume which is 245 L right, we are multiplying by 24 or 5 L. But the problem is that if we want to get grams, we need to use a volume in milliliters. So we're adding an additional conversion factor and we know that 1 L is equivalent to 1000 mL. We can clearly see that our units cancel out. We have leaders canceled out, we get millilitres canceled out and we end up with grams. So now in this case, the correct answer would be 1.86 multiplied by 10 of the fifth rams. Looking at the answer choices, we can conclude that B is the correct answer choice. Thank you for watching.
