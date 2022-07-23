Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 70
Chapter 1, Problem 70

Acetone (nail polish remover) has a density of 0.7857 g>cm3. a. What is the mass in g of 28.56 mL of acetone? b. What is the volume in mL of 6.54 g of acetone?

Hey everyone. So here we're told the density of ethanol is 0.789 g per mil leader. And for part A. We need to determine the mass when given a 15.8 ml volume. And we need to express the answer in terms of 466 for B. We are given the grams of ethanol. We need to find the volume also in terms of four significant figures. Alright, so let's start out with part A. We have 15.8 mls. We take our density, which is one middle leader 10.789 g. So here mls cancel out and we'll have our grams, which comes out to 12.47 g. As our final answer For B were given 5.63 g. Because grams need to be canceled out. I need to flip my density where the grams are here on the bottom now and mls on the top here. When I work this out, that's gonna give me 7.136 mls as my final answer. So these represent the answers for both A and B respectively.
A supposedly gold nugget displaces 19.3 mL of water and has a mass of 371 g. Could the nugget be made of gold?

Ethylene glycol (antifreeze) has a density of 1.11 g>cm3. a. What is the mass in g of 417 mL of ethylene glycol? b. What is the volume in L of 4.1 kg of ethylene glycol?

Ethylene glycol (antifreeze) has a density of 1.11 g>cm3. a. What is the mass in g of 417 mL of ethylene glycol? b. What is the volume in L of 4.1 kg of ethylene glycol?

A small airplane takes on 245 L of fuel. If the density of the fuel is 0.821 g>mL, what mass of fuel has the airplane taken on?

Human fat has a density of 0.918 g>cm3. How much volume (in cm3) is gained by a person who gains 10.0 lb of pure fat? the reliability of a Measurement and Significant Figures

Read each measurement to the correct number of significant figures. Laboratory glassware should always be read from the bottom of the meniscus. Digital balances normally display mass to the correct number of significant figures for that particular balance.

