Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving Problem 74a
Chapter 1, Problem 74a

Read each measurement to the correct number of significant figures. Laboratory glassware should always be read from the bottom of the meniscus. Digital balances normally display mass to the correct number of significant figures for that particular balance.

A graduated cylinder showing liquid at the meniscus level between 18 and 19 mL.

hey everyone in this example we need to give the reading of the following laboratory glassware with the right number of sick fix. We need to make note to make sure to read the volume of the liquid from the bottom of the curve. So looking at our device here, it looks like we either have a beaker or a graduated cylinder. And we want to recall that the curb of any liquid within a laboratory glass where is going to be considered a meniscus. And this is the point at which we read the measurement or the volume of our liquid. So we would recognize that the bottom of this meniscus or this curb hits at the tick where we have the marking 19. And so we can therefore understand that our absolute values here for our measurement of volume is 19 and because we want the proper amount of sig figs, we're going to include one digit of uncertainty and that's going to be a zero. And then we would recognize that because this is a zero, we're likely going to have a trailing zero. So we can include an extra digit here of zero. To complete our volume measurement as 19 and for units of volume we want to recall that we use either middle leaders or leaders. So we can say middle leaders 19 mil leaders as our final answer for the volume of this given unknown liquid. And this would be our final answer. To complete this example. If you have any questions please leave them down below. Otherwise I'll see everyone in the next practice video
