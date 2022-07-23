Skip to main content
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory Problem 51b
Chapter 11, Problem 51b

Determine whether each molecule is polar or nonpolar. a. SCl2 b. SCl4

Determine the molecular geometry of SCl<sub>4</sub> using the VSEPR theory. Start by counting the number of valence electrons in the sulfur (S) atom and each of the chlorine (Cl) atoms.
Arrange the electron pairs around the central sulfur atom to minimize repulsion, considering both bonding pairs (with chlorine atoms) and lone pairs on the sulfur atom.
Identify the molecular geometry based on the arrangement of the electron pairs. For SCl<sub>4</sub>, the geometry can be predicted as seesaw due to the presence of one lone pair and four bonding pairs around the sulfur atom.
Analyze the electronegativity differences between sulfur and chlorine to determine if the S-Cl bonds are polar.
Assess the overall molecular polarity based on the molecular geometry and the distribution of the polar bonds. In a seesaw geometry, the asymmetry in the molecule leads to a non-uniform distribution of charge, resulting in a polar molecule.

Verified Solution

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. The shape of a molecule is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which can be predicted using VSEPR (Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion) theory. Understanding the geometry is crucial for determining the polarity of the molecule.
Molecular Geometry with Two Electron Groups

Polarity

Polarity in molecules arises from the distribution of electrical charge, leading to regions of partial positive and negative charges. A molecule is considered polar if it has a net dipole moment due to an uneven distribution of electrons, often caused by differences in electronegativity between atoms. Nonpolar molecules, on the other hand, have symmetrical charge distributions that cancel out any dipole moments.
Molecular Polarity

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. Differences in electronegativity between bonded atoms can lead to polar covalent bonds, where electrons are shared unequally. In the context of determining molecular polarity, understanding electronegativity helps predict how the electron density is distributed across the molecule.
Electronegativity Trends
Related Practice
CH3F is a polar molecule, even though the tetrahedral geometry often leads to nonpolar molecules. Explain.

Determine whether each molecule in Exercise 35 is polar or nonpolar. a. PF3 b. SBr2 c. CHCl3 d. CS2

Determine whether each molecule in Exercise 36 is polar or nonpolar. a. CF4 b. NF3 c. OF2 d. H2S

Determine whether each molecule is polar or nonpolar. c. BrCl5

Determine whether each molecule is polar or nonpolar. a. SiCl4 b. CF2Cl2 c. SeF6 d. IF5

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? a. Be 2s2

