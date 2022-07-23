Textbook Question
CH3F is a polar molecule, even though the tetrahedral geometry often leads to nonpolar molecules. Explain.
Determine whether each molecule in Exercise 35 is polar or nonpolar. a. PF3 b. SBr2 c. CHCl3 d. CS2
Determine whether each molecule in Exercise 36 is polar or nonpolar. a. CF4 b. NF3 c. OF2 d. H2S
Determine whether each molecule is polar or nonpolar. c. BrCl5
Determine whether each molecule is polar or nonpolar. a. SiCl4 b. CF2Cl2 c. SeF6 d. IF5
The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? a. Be 2s2