Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Geometry Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. The shape of a molecule is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which can be predicted using VSEPR (Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion) theory. Understanding the geometry is crucial for determining the polarity of the molecule. Recommended video: Guided course 01:33 01:33 Molecular Geometry with Two Electron Groups

Polarity Polarity in molecules arises from the distribution of electrical charge, leading to regions of partial positive and negative charges. A molecule is considered polar if it has a net dipole moment due to an uneven distribution of electrons, often caused by differences in electronegativity between atoms. Nonpolar molecules, on the other hand, have symmetrical charge distributions that cancel out any dipole moments. Recommended video: Guided course 02:38 02:38 Molecular Polarity