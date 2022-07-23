Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 52
Chapter 11, Problem 52
Determine whether each molecule is polar or nonpolar. a. SiCl4 b. CF2Cl2 c. SeF6 d. IF5
