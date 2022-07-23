Skip to main content
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
Chapter 11, Problem 95

Draw the structure of a molecule with the formula C4H6Cl2 that has a dipole moment of 0.

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that a compound has a molecular formula of C two, H two, F two and has a dipole moment of zero. And our goal is to draw the structure of the compound. So first we need to add up our valence electrons and valence electrons corresponds to the group that they are on on the periodic table. So we have to carbon which has a valence electron a four. So four times two equals eight. And we have hydrogen. We have two of them, it has one valence electron, so one times two equals two. And we have flooring, We have two of them, so seven times two equals 14. And that gives us a total valence electron of 24. So now we want to draw our structure. So we need the dipole moment to be zero. So we need all of our di pole moments to cancel out. And to do that, we're going to put our flooring on opposite sides of the carbon. So we have carbon double bonded to carbon single bonded to flooring, single bonded to hydrogen single bonded to hydrogen single bonded to flooring. So we've used 2468, 10, 12 of our valence electrons. And now we're going to use the rest to fill florins octet. So 14 16 2022 24. And now let's draw our di pole arrows. And to do that, we're going to point to the more electro negative adam. So here we're going to flooring here, we're going to carbon here, we're going to flooring and here we're going to carbon. So all of these are going to cancel out and will give us a die pool moment of zero. So this is our final structure of our compound. Thank you for watching. Bye.
