Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 89a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 11, Problem 89a

Most vitamins can be classified as either fat soluble, which results in their tendency to accumulate in the body (so that taking too much can be harmful), or water soluble, which results in their tendency to be quickly eliminated from the body in urine. Examine the structural formulas and space-filling models of these vitamins and determine whether each one is fat soluble (mostly nonpolar) or water soluble (mostly polar). (a) vitamin C

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to classify the following molecule as water or fat soluble. Water is a polar molecule. That is a non polar molecule and if we remember correctly, likes dissolve like so if it's polar it'll be water soluble and if it's non polar it will be fat soluble. So let's see what we have in the molecule that will point us to polar or non polar. Here we have two amid groups here we have a carbonnel group and here we have a car box silic acid group. All of these groups are polar because of the difference in electro negativity is between the elements. So overall this molecule is polar and therefore water soluble. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye!
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The genetic code is based on four different bases with the structures shown here. Assign a geometry and hybridization to each interior atom in these four bases. d. guanine

750
views
Textbook Question

The structure of acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin) is shown here. How many π bonds are present in acetylsalicylic acid?

1012
views
Textbook Question

The structure of acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin) is shown here. How many sigma bonds?

1313
views
Textbook Question

Most vitamins can be classified as either fat soluble, which results in their tendency to accumulate in the body (so that taking too much can be harmful), or water soluble, which results in their tendency to be quickly eliminated from the body in urine. Examine the structural formulas and space-filling models of these vitamins and determine whether each one is fat soluble (mostly nonpolar) or water soluble (mostly polar). (c) niacin (vitamin B3)

822
views
Textbook Question

Water does not easily remove grease from dishes or hands because grease is nonpolar and water is polar. The addition of soap to water, however, allows the grease to dissolve. Study the structure of sodium stearate (a soap) and describe how it works.

1244
views
Textbook Question

Draw a molecular orbital energy diagram for ClF. (Assume that the sp orbitals are lower in energy than the p orbitals.) What is the bond order in ClF?

1641
views