Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 56
Chapter 11, Problem 56

Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations—without hybridization—for all the atoms in SF2. Circle the electrons involved in bonding. Draw a three-dimensional sketch of the molecule and show orbital overlap. What bond angle do you expect from the unhybridized orbitals? How well does valence bond theory agree with the experimentally measured bond angle of 98.2° ?

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to draw the orbital diagram of O. C. L. Two without hybridization and highlight the bonding electrons. Then we're going to draw the three D representation of the molecule showing orbital overlap and identify the expected bond angle from the um hybridized orbital's. It was experimentally determined that the bond angle is 110.9 degrees. What is the difference between the expected bond angle based on valence bond theory and experimental measurement? So first we're gonna draw the orbital diagram. So we have our oxygen And we have R two s. & R two P. So R two s is filled and R two P. Looks like this and we want to highlight the bonding electrons. So in this case it will be these two and then we have our first chlorine. We have our two S. Or three S which is filled And then we have three p which will the first two will be filled and this third will have one. So that is our bonding electron. And then our second chlorine, R three s will be filled And our three p will look the same. Mm Okay. And now we are going to draw the 3D representation of the molecule showing orbital overlap and identify the expected bond angle from the un hybridized orbital's. So we'll have these in the back here and we'll have these in the front. Okay. And that is what our three D molecule looks like and the p orbital's are all 90 degrees to each other. Therefore the bond angles using overlap, oven hybridized P orbital's are expected to be 90 degrees. So the difference between The expected bond angle and the experimental measurement is 110.9° -90° Equals 20.9°. And that is our difference. Thank you for watching. Bye.
