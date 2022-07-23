Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 57
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 11, Problem 57

Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configuration of carbon before and after sp3 hybridization.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us which of the following shows the correct image for the sp two hybridization of boron. So boron has three bonds to s. two Plus two p. Forms S. P. two. So that is going to look like this. We'll have our two s and it will be full And then we'll have our two p. With one. So we know already that A. Is incorrect and we know that D. Is incorrect. So then that's going to go to S. P. Two, which will look like this. So B. Is incorrect. And that leaves us with C. Which is our correct answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? a. B 2s22p1

4052
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? c. O 2s22p4

427
views
Textbook Question

Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations—without hybridization—for all the atoms in SF2. Circle the electrons involved in bonding. Draw a three-dimensional sketch of the molecule and show orbital overlap. What bond angle do you expect from the unhybridized orbitals? How well does valence bond theory agree with the experimentally measured bond angle of 98.2° ?

1445
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations of carbon before and after sp hybridization.

1051
views
Textbook Question

Which hybridization scheme allows the formation of at least one p bond? sp3, sp2, sp3d2

2279
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

Which hybridization scheme allows the central atom to form more than four bonds? sp3, sp3d, sp2

1616
views