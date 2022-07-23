Skip to main content
Ch.12 - Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.12 - Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular ForcesProblem 44b
Chapter 12, Problem 44b

In each pair of compounds, pick the one with the higher vapor pressure at a given temperature. Explain your reasoning. b. CH3CH2CH2OH or CH3OH

Hey everyone, we're asked to identify which compound has the higher vapor pressure. Now, we've learned that if we have weak inter molecular forces, then we have a higher vapor pressure. Looking at the two compounds, we see a nitrogen hydrogen bond in each, which tells us that they can both hydrogen bond. But what will differentiate between the two is their molar masses. So looking at our first compound, we know that we have a larger molar mass since it has more carbons and hydrogen. And since it has a larger moller mass than this, means it has greater London dispersion forces, which tells us that this compound will have a lower vapor pressure since it has stronger inter molecular forces. So the compound with the higher vapor pressure is going to be our dimethyl amine, since it has weaker inter molecular forces in comparison to our first compound. So I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.
