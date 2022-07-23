Skip to main content
Ch.12 - Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.12 - Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular ForcesProblem 45a
Chapter 12, Problem 45a

Determine whether each pair of compounds forms a homogeneous solution when combined. For those that form homogeneous solutions, indicate the type of forces that are involved. a. CCl4 and H2O

Video transcript

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to determine if the compounds below. We have methanol here and we have a hydrocarbon here. And we're gonna ask you if they're going to form a homogeneous solution. And if so, to identify the greatest inter molecular force involved. So first we want to decide what two compounds are working with. So we have methanol here which has this O. H. Group and O. H. Groups are polar in this age group, specifically participates in hydrogen bonding and more on that. Later. And then we look at the C6 H6 group, this is a hydrocarbon and hydrocarbons are known to be non polar. And so the greatest inter molecular forces going to be London dispersion forces denoted by L. D. F. Since we have a polar and non polar, we're going to say that this is going to not form a homogeneous solution. Moreover, we can also say that the strongest inter molecular force present is hydrogen bonding between these or just hydrogen bonding in general. So we have that it's not going to form a homogeneous solution and that the greatest inter molecular force present would be between the methanol group and that's hydrogen bonding. I hope this helped. And until next time
