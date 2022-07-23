Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Intermolecular Forces Intermolecular forces are the attractive forces between molecules that influence physical properties like boiling points. The main types include hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole interactions, and London dispersion forces. Stronger intermolecular forces typically result in higher boiling points, as more energy is required to separate the molecules. Recommended video: Guided course 01:59 01:59 Intermolecular vs Intramolecular Forces

Molecular Structure and Polarity The molecular structure and polarity of a compound significantly affect its boiling point. Polar molecules, which have an uneven distribution of charge, tend to have higher boiling points due to stronger dipole-dipole interactions. In contrast, nonpolar molecules, like methane (CH4), exhibit weaker London dispersion forces, leading to lower boiling points. Recommended video: Guided course 02:38 02:38 Molecular Polarity