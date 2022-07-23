Skip to main content
In each pair of compounds, pick the one with the higher boiling point. Explain your reasoning. c. CH4 or CH3CH3

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Intermolecular Forces

Intermolecular forces are the attractive forces between molecules that influence physical properties like boiling points. The main types include hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole interactions, and London dispersion forces. Stronger intermolecular forces typically result in higher boiling points, as more energy is required to separate the molecules.
Molecular Structure and Polarity

The molecular structure and polarity of a compound significantly affect its boiling point. Polar molecules, which have an uneven distribution of charge, tend to have higher boiling points due to stronger dipole-dipole interactions. In contrast, nonpolar molecules, like methane (CH4), exhibit weaker London dispersion forces, leading to lower boiling points.
Comparative Analysis of Compounds

When comparing compounds, it is essential to analyze their molecular weights and structures. In the case of CH4 (methane) and CH3CH3 (ethane), ethane has a larger molecular weight and more surface area, which increases its London dispersion forces. This results in ethane having a higher boiling point than methane.
