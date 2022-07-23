Textbook Question
Which solid would you expect to have the largest band gap? a. As(s) b. Sb(s) c. Bi(s)
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Which solid would you expect to have the largest band gap? a. As(s) b. Sb(s) c. Bi(s)
Does a photon of red light with a frequency of 4.29⨉1014 Hz have sufficient energy to promote an electron from the valence band to the conduction band in a sample of silicon (the band gap in silicon is 1.11 eV)?
Which solid would you expect to have little or no band gap? a. Zn(s) b. Si(s) c. As(s)
A substance has a band gap of 6.9 eV at 273 K. Is this substance best classified as an insulator, a semiconductor, or a metal?
Indicate if each solid forms an n-type or a p-type semiconductor.
a. silicon doped with gallium
b. germanium doped with antimony