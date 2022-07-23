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Ch.15 - Chemical Kinetics
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.15 - Chemical KineticsProblem 25a
Chapter 15, Problem 25a

Consider the reaction:
2 HBr (g) → H2 (g) + Br2 (g)
a. Express the rate of the reaction in terms of the change in concentration of each of the reactants and products.

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Express the rate of the reaction in terms of the change in concentration of HBr. The rate of disappearance of HBr can be written as: \( -\frac{1}{2} \frac{\Delta [\text{HBr}]}{\Delta t} \).
Express the rate of the reaction in terms of the change in concentration of H2. The rate of formation of H2 can be written as: \( \frac{\Delta [\text{H}_2]}{\Delta t} \).
Express the rate of the reaction in terms of the change in concentration of Br2. The rate of formation of Br2 can be written as: \( \frac{\Delta [\text{Br}_2]}{\Delta t} \).
Since the stoichiometry of the reaction is 2:1:1 for HBr, H2, and Br2 respectively, the rate of disappearance of HBr is twice the rate of formation of H2 and Br2.
Therefore, the rate of the reaction can be expressed as: \( -\frac{1}{2} \frac{\Delta [\text{HBr}]}{\Delta t} = \frac{\Delta [\text{H}_2]}{\Delta t} = \frac{\Delta [\text{Br}_2]}{\Delta t} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Rate

The reaction rate is a measure of how quickly reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction. It is typically expressed as the change in concentration of a reactant or product over time. In this case, the rate can be defined in terms of the decrease in concentration of HBr and the increase in concentrations of H2 and Br2.
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Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry involves the quantitative relationships between the amounts of reactants and products in a chemical reaction, based on the balanced chemical equation. For the given reaction, the coefficients indicate that two moles of HBr produce one mole of H2 and one mole of Br2, which is essential for expressing the rates in terms of their respective concentrations.
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Concentration Change

Concentration change refers to the difference in the amount of a substance in a given volume over time. In the context of the reaction, it is important to express how the concentrations of HBr, H2, and Br2 change as the reaction progresses, which is crucial for calculating the rate of the reaction accurately.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the reaction:

2 HBr (g) → H2 (g) + Br2 (g)

c. If the volume of the reaction vessel in part b was 1.50 L, what amount of Br2 (in moles) was formed during the first 15.0 s of the reaction?

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Textbook Question

Consider the reaction: 2 N2O( g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g) a. Express the rate of the reaction in terms of the change in concentration of each of the reactants and products.

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Textbook Question

What must happen before a chemical reaction can begin?

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Textbook Question

For the reaction 2 A(g) + B(g) → 3 C(g), b. when A is decreasing at a rate of 0.100 M/s, how fast is B decreasing? How fast is C increasing?

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