Textbook Question
Consider the reaction:
2 HBr (g) → H2 (g) + Br2 (g)
c. If the volume of the reaction vessel in part b was 1.50 L, what amount of Br2 (in moles) was formed during the first 15.0 s of the reaction?
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Consider the reaction:
2 HBr (g) → H2 (g) + Br2 (g)
c. If the volume of the reaction vessel in part b was 1.50 L, what amount of Br2 (in moles) was formed during the first 15.0 s of the reaction?
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