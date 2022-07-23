Chapter 15, Problem 25c
Consider the reaction:
2 HBr (g) → H2 (g) + Br2 (g)
c. If the volume of the reaction vessel in part b was 1.50 L, what amount of Br2 (in moles) was formed during the first 15.0 s of the reaction?
For the reaction 2 A(gg) + B(g) → 3 C(g), b. when A is decreasing at a rate of 0.100 M/s, how fast is B decreasing? How fast is C increasing?