Which of these two reactions would you expect to have the smaller orientation factor? Explain. a. O(g) + N2(g) → NO( g) + N(g) b. NO(g) + Cl2(g) → NOCl( g) + Cl(g)
Ch.15 - Chemical Kinetics
Chapter 15, Problem 76
Consider this overall reaction, which is experimentally observed to be second order in X and first order in Y: X + Y → XY. a. Does the reaction occur in a single step in which X and Y collide? b. Is this two-step mechanism valid? 2X →k1/k2 X2 (Fast) X2 + Y →k3 XY + X (Slow)
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Reaction Order
Reaction order refers to the power to which the concentration of a reactant is raised in the rate law of a chemical reaction. It provides insight into the relationship between the concentration of reactants and the rate of the reaction. In this case, the reaction is second order in X and first order in Y, indicating that the rate depends quadratically on the concentration of X and linearly on the concentration of Y.
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Average Bond Order
Mechanism of Reaction
The mechanism of a reaction describes the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions by which overall chemical change occurs. Understanding the mechanism helps in determining how reactants are converted to products, including whether the reaction occurs in a single step or multiple steps. The proposed two-step mechanism suggests that the first step is fast and reversible, while the second step is slow and rate-determining.
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Reaction Mechanism Overview
Elementary Steps and Rate-Determining Step
Elementary steps are individual reactions that make up the overall reaction mechanism. The rate-determining step is the slowest step in the mechanism, which controls the overall reaction rate. In the provided mechanism, the second step is the slow step, making it the rate-determining step, which aligns with the observed reaction orders and helps validate the proposed mechanism.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Consider this three-step mechanism for a reaction:
Cl2 (g) k1⇌k2 2 Cl (g) Fast
Cl (g) + CHCl3 (g) →k3 HCl (g) + CCl3 (g) Slow
Cl (g) + CCl3 (g) →k4 CCl4 (g) Fast
a. What is the overall reaction?
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Textbook Question
Consider these two gas-phase reactions: a. AA(g) + BB(g) → 2 AB(g) b. AB(g) + CD(g) → AC(g) + BD(g) If the reactions have identical activation barriers and are carried out under the same conditions, which one would you expect to have the faster rate?
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Textbook Question
Consider this three-step mechanism for a reaction:
Cl2 (g) k1⇌k2 2 Cl (g) Fast
Cl (g) + CHCl3 (g) →k3 HCl (g) + CCl3 (g) Slow
Cl (g) + CCl3 (g) →k4 CCl4 (g) Fast
c. What is the predicted rate law?
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