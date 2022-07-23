Textbook Question
Which of these two reactions would you expect to have the smaller orientation factor? Explain. a. O(g) + N2(g) → NO( g) + N(g) b. NO(g) + Cl2(g) → NOCl( g) + Cl(g)
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Which of these two reactions would you expect to have the smaller orientation factor? Explain. a. O(g) + N2(g) → NO( g) + N(g) b. NO(g) + Cl2(g) → NOCl( g) + Cl(g)
Consider these two gas-phase reactions: a. AA(g) + BB(g) → 2 AB(g) b. AB(g) + CD(g) → AC(g) + BD(g) If the reactions have identical activation barriers and are carried out under the same conditions, which one would you expect to have the faster rate?
Many heterogeneous catalysts are deposited on high-surfacearea supports. Why?
Consider this three-step mechanism for a reaction:
Cl2 (g) k1⇌k2 2 Cl (g) Fast
Cl (g) + CHCl3 (g) →k3 HCl (g) + CCl3 (g) Slow
Cl (g) + CCl3 (g) →k4 CCl4 (g) Fast
c. What is the predicted rate law?