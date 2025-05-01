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Ch.15 - Chemical Kinetics
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.15 - Chemical KineticsProblem 36a
Chapter 15, Problem 36a

This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant.
a. What is the order of the reaction with respect to A?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the relationship between the rate of reaction and the concentration of reactant A.
If the rate is directly proportional to the concentration of A (i.e., a straight line through the origin), the reaction is first order with respect to A.
If the rate is proportional to the square of the concentration of A (i.e., a parabolic curve), the reaction is second order with respect to A.
If the rate is independent of the concentration of A (i.e., a horizontal line), the reaction is zero order with respect to A.
Examine the graph to determine which of these relationships is depicted, and thus determine the order of the reaction with respect to A.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Order

The reaction order is a key concept in chemical kinetics that describes the relationship between the concentration of reactants and the rate of a reaction. It is determined by the sum of the exponents in the rate law equation, which reflects how the rate changes as the concentration of each reactant changes. For example, if the rate doubles when the concentration of a reactant is doubled, the reaction is first order with respect to that reactant.
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Rate Law

The rate law is an equation that relates the rate of a chemical reaction to the concentration of its reactants, typically expressed in the form Rate = k[A]^m[B]^n, where k is the rate constant, and m and n are the orders of the reaction with respect to reactants A and B, respectively. Understanding the rate law is essential for determining the order of a reaction and how changes in concentration affect the reaction rate.
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Graphical Analysis of Reaction Rates

Graphical analysis involves interpreting plots that show the relationship between reaction rate and reactant concentration. For example, a straight line in a plot of rate versus concentration indicates a first-order reaction, while a curve suggests a higher order. By analyzing the shape of the graph, one can deduce the order of the reaction with respect to the reactant, which is crucial for understanding the kinetics of the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are the units of k for each type of reaction?

a. first-order reaction

b. second-order reaction

c. zero-order reaction

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Textbook Question

This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant A for the reaction A → products. c. Write a rate law for the reaction including an estimate for the value of k.

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Textbook Question

This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant A for the reaction A → products. a. What is the order of the reaction with respect to A?

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Textbook Question

This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant.

b. Make a rough sketch of a plot of [A] versus time

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Textbook Question

Consider the reaction: 2 H2O2(aq) → 2 H2O(l ) + O2( g) The graph shows the concentration of H2O2 as a function of time. Use the graph to calculate each quantity: d. If the initial volume of the H2O2 is 1.5 L, what total amount of O2 (in moles) is formed in the first 50 s of reaction?

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Textbook Question

This reaction is first order in N2O5: N2O5(g) → NO3(g) + NO2(g) The rate constant for the reaction at a certain temperature is 0.053/s. a. Calculate the rate of the reaction when [N2O5] = 0.055 M

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