This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant.
a. What is the order of the reaction with respect to A?
This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant.
a. What is the order of the reaction with respect to A?
This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant A for the reaction A → products. c. Write a rate law for the reaction including an estimate for the value of k.
This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant.
b. Make a rough sketch of a plot of [A] versus time
Consider the reaction: H2(g) + Br2(g) → 2 HBr(g) The graph shows the concentration of Br2 as a function of time.
a. Use the graph to calculate each quantity: (i) the average rate of the reaction between 0 and 25 s
Consider the reaction: 2 H2O2(aq) → 2 H2O(l ) + O2( g) The graph shows the concentration of H2O2 as a function of time. Use the graph to calculate each quantity: d. If the initial volume of the H2O2 is 1.5 L, what total amount of O2 (in moles) is formed in the first 50 s of reaction?