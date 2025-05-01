Carbon monoxide replaces oxygen in oxygenated hemoglobin according to the reaction: HbO2(aq) + CO(aq) ⇌ HbCO(aq) + O2(aq) a. Use the reactions and associated equilibrium constants at body temperature given here to find the equilibrium constant for the reaction just shown. Hb(aq) + O2(aq) ⇌ HbO2(aq) Kc = 1.8 Hb(aq) + CO(aq) ⇌ HbCO(aq) Kc = 306
Ch.16 - Chemical Equilibrium
Chapter 16, Problem 78
A system at equilibrium contains I2(g) at a pressure of 0.21 atm and I(g) at a pressure of 0.23 atm. The system is then compressed to half its volume. Find the pressure of each gas when the system returns to equilibrium.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the initial equilibrium condition and the equilibrium constant expression for the reaction: \( \text{I}_2(g) \rightleftharpoons 2\text{I}(g) \).
Calculate the initial equilibrium constant \( K_p \) using the initial pressures: \( K_p = \frac{(P_{\text{I}})^2}{P_{\text{I}_2}} \).
Determine the effect of compression on the system: halving the volume doubles the initial pressures of both gases.
Set up the new equilibrium expression using the doubled initial pressures and introduce a change variable \( x \) to account for the shift in equilibrium.
Solve the equilibrium expression for \( x \) to find the new equilibrium pressures of \( \text{I}_2(g) \) and \( \text{I}(g) \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Le Chatelier's Principle
Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the position of equilibrium shifts to counteract the change. In this case, compressing the system affects the pressures of the gases, prompting a shift in equilibrium to restore balance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:32
Le Chatelier's Principle
Ideal Gas Law
The Ideal Gas Law (PV=nRT) relates the pressure, volume, and temperature of an ideal gas. In this scenario, the initial pressures and the change in volume due to compression will influence the final pressures of I2 and I, allowing us to calculate the new equilibrium state.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
Ideal Gas Law Formula
Equilibrium Constant (Kp)
The equilibrium constant (Kp) for a reaction involving gases is defined in terms of the partial pressures of the reactants and products at equilibrium. Understanding Kp helps predict how the pressures of I2 and I will adjust after the system is compressed and reaches a new equilibrium.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:20
Equilibrium Constant Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question
2555
views
Textbook Question
At 650 K, the reaction MgCO3(s) ⇌ MgO(s) + CO2(g) has Kp = 0.026. A 10.0-L container at 650 K has 1.0 g of MgO(s) and CO2 at P = 0.0260 atm. The container is then compressed to a volume of 0.100 L. Find the mass of MgCO3 that is formed.
2253
views
Textbook Question
Consider the endothermic reaction: C2H4(g) + I2(g) ⇌ C2H4I2(g) If you were trying to maximize the amount of C2H4I2 produced, which tactic might you try? Assume that the reaction mixture reaches equilibrium. a. decreasing the reaction volume b. removing I2 from the reaction mixture c. raising the reaction temperature d. adding C2H4 to the reaction mixture
1517
views