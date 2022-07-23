Consider the following reaction: H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g) Complete the table. Assume that all concentrations are equilibrium concentrations in M.
T (°C) [H2] [I2] [HI] Kc
25 0.0355 0.0388 0.922 _
340 _ 0.0455 0.387 9.6
445 0.0485 0.0468 _ 50.2
Consider the following reaction: H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g) Complete the table. Assume that all concentrations are equilibrium concentrations in M.
T (°C) [H2] [I2] [HI] Kc
25 0.0355 0.0388 0.922 _
340 _ 0.0455 0.387 9.6
445 0.0485 0.0468 _ 50.2
Consider the reaction: SO2Cl2(g) ⇌ SO2(g) + Cl2(g) Kp = 2.91⨉103 at 298 K In a reaction at equilibrium, the partial pressure of SO2 is 137 torr and that of Cl2 is 285 torr. What is the partial pressure of SO2Cl2in this mixture?
Calculate Kp for each reaction.
b. N2(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g) Kc = 3.7⨉108 (at 298 K)
c. N2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) Kc = 4.10⨉10-31 (at 298 K)
Consider the reaction: 2 NO(g) + Br2(g) ⇌ 2 NOBr(g) Kp = 28.4 at 298K In a reaction mixture at equilibrium, the partial pressure of NO is 108 torr and that of Br2 is 126 torr. What is the partial pressure of NOBr in this mixture?