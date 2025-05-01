Gaseous Equilibrium and Partial Pressures

In reactions involving gases, the equilibrium constant can also be expressed in terms of partial pressures instead of concentrations. The relationship between concentration and partial pressure is given by the ideal gas law, where pressure is proportional to concentration. For gaseous reactions, Kp is used, and it is related to Kc (the concentration-based equilibrium constant) through the equation Kp = Kc(RT)^(Δn), where Δn is the change in moles of gas.