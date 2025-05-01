Textbook Question
Calculate the concentration of all species in a 0.155 M solution of H2CO3.
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Calculate the concentration of all species in a 0.155 M solution of H2CO3.
Calculate the [H3O+] and pH of each polyprotic acid solution.
a. 0.125 M H2CO3
Consider a 0.10 M solution of a weak polyprotic acid (H2A) with the possible values of Ka1 and Ka2 given here.
a. Ka1 = 1.0 × 10–4; Ka2 = 5.0 × 10–5
Calculate the contributions to [H3O+] from each ionization step. At what point can the contribution of the second step be neglected?
Calculate the [H3O+] and pH of each polyprotic acid solution. b. 0.350 M H2C2O4
Calculate the [H3O+] and pH of each polyprotic acid solution.
b. 0.125 M H3C6H5O7