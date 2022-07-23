Chapter 17, Problem 142

Morphine has the formula C17H19NO3. It is a base and accepts one proton per molecule. It is isolated from opium. A 0.682-g sample of opium is found to require 8.92 mL of a 0.0116 M solution of sulfuric acid for neutralization. Assuming that morphine is the only acid or base present in opium, calculate the percent morphine in the sample of opium.

