People often take milk of magnesia to reduce the discomfort associated with acid stomach or heartburn. The recommended dose is 1 teaspoon, which contains 4.00×102 mg of Mg(OH) 2 . What volume of an HCl solution with a pH of 1.3 can be neutralized by one dose of milk of magnesia? If the stomach contains 2.00×102 mL of pH 1.3 solution, is all the acid neutralized? If not, what fraction is neutralized?