The AIDS drug zalcitabine (also known as ddC) is a weak base with a pKb of 9.8. What percentage of the base is protonated in an aqueous zalcitabine solution containing 565 mg/L?
Acid rain over the Great Lakes has a pH of about 4.5. Calculate the [H3O+] concentration of this rain and compare that value to the [H3O+] concentration of rain over the West Coast, which has a pH of 5.4. How many times more concentrated is the acid in the rain over the Great Lakes compared to the rain over the West Coast?
Key Concepts
pH Scale
[H3O+] Concentration
Comparative Concentration
Carbon dioxide dissolves in water according to the equations:
CO2(g) + H2O(l) ⇌ H2CO3(aq)
H2CO3(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ HCO3–(aq) + H3O+(aq)
Carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere have increased about 20% over the last century. Given that Earth's oceans are exposed to atmospheric carbon dioxide, what effect might the increased CO2 be having on the pH of the world's oceans? What effect might this change be having on the limestone structures (primarily CaCO3) of coral reefs and marine shells?
People often take milk of magnesia to reduce the discomfort associated with acid stomach or heartburn. The recommended dose is 1 teaspoon, which contains 4.00×102 mg of Mg(OH)2. What volume of an HCl solution with a pH of 1.3 can be neutralized by one dose of milk of magnesia? If the stomach contains 2.00×102 mL of pH 1.3 solution, is all the acid neutralized? If not, what fraction is neutralized?
Lakes that have been acidified by acid rain can be neutralized by liming, the addition of limestone (CaCO3). How much limestone (in kg) is required to completely neutralize a 4.3 billion liter lake with a pH of 5.5?