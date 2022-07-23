pH Scale

The pH scale measures the acidity or basicity of a solution, ranging from 0 to 14. A pH of 7 is neutral, below 7 indicates acidity, and above 7 indicates basicity. In this context, a solution with a pH of 3.25 is acidic, meaning it has a higher concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) compared to hydroxide ions (OH-). Understanding the pH scale is essential for determining how different substances will affect the acidity or basicity of the solution.