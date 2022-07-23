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Ch.18 - Aqueous Ionic Equilibrium
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.18 - Aqueous Ionic EquilibriumProblem 54c
Chapter 18, Problem 54c

Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. c. 165.0 mL of 0.10 M HF; 135.0 mL of 0.050 M KOH

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1
Identify the components of the solution: HF is a weak acid and KOH is a strong base.
Calculate the moles of HF using the formula: moles = concentration \( \times \) volume. Convert the volume from mL to L before calculating.
Calculate the moles of KOH using the same formula: moles = concentration \( \times \) volume. Again, convert the volume from mL to L before calculating.
Determine the reaction between HF and KOH: HF will react with KOH to form water and the conjugate base, F\(^-\).
Check if the resulting solution contains a significant amount of both the weak acid (HF) and its conjugate base (F\(^-\)) to determine if it is a buffer.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Buffer Solutions

A buffer solution is a system that resists changes in pH upon the addition of small amounts of acid or base. It typically consists of a weak acid and its conjugate base or a weak base and its conjugate acid. Buffers are crucial in maintaining stable pH levels in various chemical and biological processes.
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Weak Acids and Bases

Weak acids, like hydrofluoric acid (HF), only partially dissociate in solution, establishing an equilibrium between the undissociated acid and its ions. In contrast, strong bases, such as potassium hydroxide (KOH), fully dissociate in solution. Understanding the behavior of weak acids and bases is essential for predicting the outcome of mixing solutions.
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ICE Charts of Weak Bases

Stoichiometry of Acid-Base Reactions

Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions. In the context of acid-base reactions, it is important to determine the moles of acid and base present to assess whether they will neutralize each other or if there will be excess reactants. This balance is key to understanding if a buffer will form after mixing.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The fluids within cells are buffered by H2PO4- and HPO42- . b. Could a buffer system employing H3PO4 as the weak acid and H2PO4- as the weak base be used as a buffer system within cells? Explain.

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Textbook Question

Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. d. 175.0 mL of 0.10 M NH3; 150.0 mL of 0.12 M NaOH

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Textbook Question

Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. a. 75.0 mL of 0.10 M HF; 55.0 mL of 0.15 M NaF b. 150.0 mL of 0.10 M HF; 135.0 mL of 0.175 M HCl d. 125.0 mL of 0.15 M CH3NH2; 120.0 mL of 0.25 M CH3NH3Cl

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Textbook Question

Blood is buffered by carbonic acid and the bicarbonate ion. Normal blood plasma is 0.024 M in HCO3- and 0.0012 M H2CO3 (pKa1 for H2CO3 at body temperature is 6.1).

c. Given the volume from part (b), what mass of NaOH can be neutralized before the pH rises above 7.8?

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Textbook Question

Blood is buffered by carbonic acid and the bicarbonate ion. Normal blood plasma is 0.024 M in HCO3- and 0.0012 M H2CO3 (pKa1 for H2CO3 at body temperature is 6.1).

a. What is the pH of blood plasma?

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Textbook Question

Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. e. 125.0 mL of 0.15 M NH3; 150.0 mL of 0.20 M NaOH

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