A buffer contains significant amounts of acetic acid and sodium acetate. Write equations showing how this buffer neutralizes added acid and added base.
Ch.18 - Aqueous Ionic Equilibrium
Chapter 18, Problem 33c
Solve an equilibrium problem (using an ICE table) to calculate the pH of each solution. c. a mixture that is 0.15 M in HF and 0.15 M in NaF
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Identify the components of the solution: HF is a weak acid and NaF is its conjugate base, making this a buffer solution.
Write the equilibrium expression for the dissociation of HF: \( \text{HF} \rightleftharpoons \text{H}^+ + \text{F}^- \).
Set up an ICE table (Initial, Change, Equilibrium) to determine the concentrations of each species at equilibrium. Initially, [HF] = 0.15 M and [F^-] = 0.15 M, with [H^+] = 0.
Use the expression for the acid dissociation constant \( K_a \) of HF: \( K_a = \frac{[\text{H}^+][\text{F}^-]}{[\text{HF}]} \). Substitute the equilibrium concentrations from the ICE table into this expression.
Solve for \([\text{H}^+]\) using the \( K_a \) value for HF, and then calculate the pH using the formula \( \text{pH} = -\log[\text{H}^+] \).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Weak Acids and Conjugate Bases
HF (hydrofluoric acid) is a weak acid that partially dissociates in solution, while NaF (sodium fluoride) provides the conjugate base F-. The presence of both a weak acid and its conjugate base in a solution creates a buffer system, which helps maintain a relatively stable pH when small amounts of acid or base are added.
ICE Table (Initial, Change, Equilibrium)
An ICE table is a tool used to organize the initial concentrations, the changes in concentrations as the reaction reaches equilibrium, and the final equilibrium concentrations. For the equilibrium problem involving HF and F-, the ICE table will help calculate the concentrations of H+ ions, which are necessary for determining the pH of the solution.
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Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation
The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation relates the pH of a buffer solution to the concentration of the weak acid and its conjugate base. It is expressed as pH = pKa + log([A-]/[HA]), where pKa is the negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant. This equation simplifies the calculation of pH in buffer solutions like the one formed by HF and NaF.
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