Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coulomb's Law Coulomb's Law describes the electrostatic force between charged objects. It states that the force is directly proportional to the product of the charges and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. This principle is fundamental in understanding how static charges interact, which is relevant when considering the accumulation of charge on the body. Recommended video: Guided course 01:15 01:15 Coulomb's Law Concept 2

Charge and Mass Relationship The relationship between charge and mass can be explored through the concept of charge-to-mass ratio. While charge itself does not have mass, the energy associated with a charge can be related to mass via Einstein's equation, E=mc². This concept is crucial for calculating the effective mass of a charged object based on its electric potential energy. Recommended video: Guided course 01:53 01:53 Formal Charge