Chapter 3, Problem 131

A particular brand of beef jerky contains 0.0552% sodium nitrite by mass and is sold in an 8.00-oz bag. What mass of sodium does the sodium nitrite contribute to the sodium content of the bag of beef jerky?

Verified Solution

Video duration: 5m 5m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked