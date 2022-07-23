Textbook Question
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. a. XeO3 b. KClO
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. c. CoSO4
Calculate the formula mass for each compound. a. NO2 c. C6H12O6 b. C4H10 d. Cr(NO3)3
Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. a. 55.98 g CF2Cl2
Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. b. 23.6 kg Fe(NO3)2
Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. c. 0.1187 g C8H18