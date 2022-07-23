Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Mass Molecular mass is the sum of the atomic masses of all atoms in a molecule, expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For sulfur trioxide (SO3), the molecular mass can be calculated by adding the atomic mass of sulfur (approximately 32.07 g/mol) and three times the atomic mass of oxygen (approximately 16.00 g/mol), resulting in a total molecular mass of about 80.07 g/mol.

Avogadro's Number Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10^23, is the number of particles (atoms, molecules, etc.) in one mole of a substance. This constant allows chemists to convert between the number of molecules and the amount of substance in moles, which is essential for calculating mass from a given number of molecules.