Textbook Question
Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. d. 195 kg CaO
1732
views
Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. d. 195 kg CaO
How many molecules are in each sample? a. 6.5 g H2O c. 22.1 g O2 d. 19.3 g C8H10
How many molecules (or formula units) are in each sample? a. 85.26 g CCl4 b. 55.93 kg NaHCO3 c. 119.78 g C4H10 d. 4.59×105 g Na3PO4
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 4.5×1025 O3 molecules
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. b. 9.85×1019 CCl2F2 molecules c. 1 water molecule
A sugar crystal contains approximately 1.8×1017 sucrose (C12H22O11) molecules. What is its mass in mg?