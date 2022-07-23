Textbook Question
Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. b. 23.6 kg Fe(NO3)2
Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. c. 0.1187 g C8H18
Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. d. 195 kg CaO
How many molecules (or formula units) are in each sample? a. 85.26 g CCl4 b. 55.93 kg NaHCO3 c. 119.78 g C4H10 d. 4.59×105 g Na3PO4
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 5.94×1020 SO3 molecules b. 2.8×1022 H2O molecules c. 1 glucose molecule (C6H12O6)
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 4.5×1025 O3 molecules