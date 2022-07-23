Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For water (H2O), the molar mass is approximately 18.02 g/mol, calculated by adding the atomic masses of its constituent elements: hydrogen (H) and oxygen (O). Understanding molar mass is essential for converting between grams and moles in chemical calculations.

Avogadro's Number Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10^23, is the number of particles (atoms, molecules, etc.) in one mole of a substance. This constant allows chemists to relate the macroscopic scale of substances (grams) to the microscopic scale (molecules). It is crucial for determining how many molecules are present in a given mass of a substance.