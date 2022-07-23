Textbook Question
How many molecules (or formula units) are in each sample? a. 85.26 g CCl4 b. 55.93 kg NaHCO3 c. 119.78 g C4H10 d. 4.59×105 g Na3PO4
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 5.94×1020 SO3 molecules b. 2.8×1022 H2O molecules c. 1 glucose molecule (C6H12O6)
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 4.5×1025 O3 molecules
A sugar crystal contains approximately 1.8×1017 sucrose (C12H22O11) molecules. What is its mass in mg?
A salt crystal has a mass of 0.12 mg. How many NaCl formula units does it contain?
Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. a. CH4 b. C2H6