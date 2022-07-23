Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 104
Chapter 3, Problem 104

Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. a. HC‚CH

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking if H. three cc. H two C. Ch is an al caine alkaline. Orale keen. So an al caine has only single bonds and all kind has at least one double bond and all keen has at least one triple bond. So let's draw in our structure. So we have H. Three C. So that will be one carbon with three hydrogen. We have C. Ch two, so we're connecting that to another carbon with two hydrogen and then we have C. C. H. Now to fill our octet. This carbon and this carbon needs to have a triple bond. So it has a triple bond, which means that it is an AL king. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
