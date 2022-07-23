Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrocarbons Hydrocarbons are organic compounds composed solely of hydrogen and carbon atoms. They serve as the fundamental building blocks of organic chemistry and can be classified into different categories based on their bonding and structure. The main types include alkanes, alkenes, and alkynes, each exhibiting distinct properties and reactivity.

Alkanes Alkanes are saturated hydrocarbons characterized by single bonds between carbon atoms, following the general formula CnH2n+2. They are typically less reactive than alkenes and alkynes due to the absence of double or triple bonds. The example provided, H3C-CH2-CH2-CH3, is a straight-chain alkane known as butane.