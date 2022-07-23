Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Tro 5th Edition
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Problem 52b
Chapter 3, Problem 52b

Name each acid. b. HClO2(aq) c. H2SO4(aq)

1
Identify the type of acid: HClO2 is an oxyacid because it contains hydrogen, oxygen, and another element (chlorine).
Determine the polyatomic ion: The polyatomic ion in HClO2 is chlorite (ClO2^-).
Name the acid based on the polyatomic ion: For oxyacids, if the polyatomic ion ends in '-ite', the acid name will end in '-ous acid'.
Combine the root of the polyatomic ion with the appropriate suffix: The root 'chlor' from 'chlorite' is combined with '-ous acid' to form 'chlorous acid'.
Conclude the naming: Therefore, HClO2(aq) is named chlorous acid.

Verified Solution

2m
Acid Nomenclature

Acid nomenclature refers to the systematic naming of acids based on their chemical composition and structure. For binary acids, the name typically starts with 'hydro-' followed by the root of the anion and the suffix '-ic' or '-ous' for oxyacids. Understanding this system is crucial for correctly identifying and naming acids.
Binary Acids

Oxyacids

Oxyacids are acids that contain oxygen, hydrogen, and another element (the central atom). The naming of oxyacids depends on the number of oxygen atoms present; if there are more oxygen atoms, the suffix '-ic' is used, while fewer oxygen atoms lead to the suffix '-ous'. HClO2 is an example of an oxyacid, specifically chlorous acid.
Oxyacids

Chemical Formula Interpretation

Interpreting chemical formulas is essential for understanding the composition of compounds. In HClO2, 'H' represents hydrogen, 'Cl' represents chlorine, and 'O' represents oxygen. The subscript '2' indicates that there are two oxygen atoms. This interpretation helps in identifying the acid's name and its properties.
Intepreting the Band of Stability
