Name each acid. a. HI(aq) b. HNO3(aq) c. H2CO3(aq)

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Acids and Bases
Acids are substances that can donate protons (H+) in a solution, while bases can accept protons. The strength of an acid is determined by its ability to dissociate in water, producing H+ ions. Understanding the properties of acids and bases is fundamental in identifying and naming them.
Arrhenius Acids and Bases
Strong Acids
Strong acids are those that completely dissociate in water, releasing all of their protons. Hydroiodic acid (HI) is a strong acid, meaning it ionizes fully in aqueous solution. Recognizing strong acids helps in predicting their behavior in chemical reactions and their naming conventions.
Strong Acid-Strong Base Titration
Nomenclature of Acids
The nomenclature of acids involves specific rules for naming based on their composition. Binary acids, like HI, are named using the prefix 'hydro-' followed by the root of the nonmetal and the suffix '-ic.' This systematic approach is essential for accurately identifying and naming various acids in chemistry.
