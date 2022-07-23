Name each molecular compound. a. SO3 c. BrF5

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Compounds Molecular compounds are formed when two or more nonmetals bond together by sharing electrons. These compounds typically have distinct properties, such as lower melting and boiling points compared to ionic compounds. The naming of molecular compounds often involves using prefixes to indicate the number of atoms of each element present in the compound.

Nomenclature of Molecular Compounds The nomenclature of molecular compounds follows specific rules, primarily using prefixes to denote the number of atoms. For example, 'mono-' for one, 'di-' for two, 'tri-' for three, and so on. The first element in the compound is named first, followed by the second element with an '-ide' suffix, unless it is a single atom of the first element, in which case the prefix 'mono-' is often omitted.