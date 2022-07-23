Name each molecular compound. a. SO3 c. BrF5

Textbook Question
Write the name from the formula or the formula from the name for each hydrated ionic compound.
a. CoSO4•7 H2O
b. iridium(III) bromide tetrahydrate
c. Mg(BrO3)2•6 H2O
d. potassium carbonate dihydrate
Write the name from the formula or the formula from the name for each hydrated ionic compound.
a. cobalt(II) phosphate octahydrate
b. BeCl2•2 H2O
c. chromium(III) phosphate trihydrate
d. LiNO2•H2O
Name each molecular compound. a. CO b. NI3 c. SiCl4 d. N4Se4
Name each molecular compound. b. SO2
Name each molecular compound. d. NO
Write the formula for each molecular compound. a. phosphorus trichloride b. chlorine monoxide c. disulfur tetrafluoride