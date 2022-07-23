Chapter 3, Problem 45c

Write the name from the formula or the formula from the name for each hydrated ionic compound.

a. CoSO 4 •7 H 2 O

b. iridium(III) bromide tetrahydrate

c. Mg(BrO 3 ) 2 •6 H 2 O

d. potassium carbonate dihydrate

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the cation and anion in the compound. The cation is Mg^{2+} (magnesium ion) and the anion is BrO_3^{-} (bromate ion). Determine the number of bromate ions needed to balance the charge of the magnesium ion. Since magnesium has a +2 charge and bromate has a -1 charge, two bromate ions are needed to balance the charge, resulting in Mg(BrO_3)_2. View full solution Recognize the '6 H_2O' as indicating that the compound is a hydrate with six water molecules associated with each formula unit. Combine the name of the ionic compound with the prefix for the number of water molecules. The prefix for six is 'hexa-', so the name of the hydrate is magnesium bromate hexahydrate. Write the full name of the compound: Magnesium bromate hexahydrate.

