Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 45c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 45c

Write the name from the formula or the formula from the name for each hydrated ionic compound. c. Mg(BrO3)2 # 6 H2O

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we want to name our hydrated ionic compound following here. So what we want to do is follow the exact formula where we take this ionic compound and we break into its ions or into its ion names. Now in this case we have one eye on here which we can recall as the C a two plus caddy on for calcium. Our next step is to go ahead and refer that this is the calcium ion. So now we're going to see what other ions we have present. We have a poly atomic I on here Which we can recall BRO three 1 - as the bromate an ion. Now our last step is to write out our hydrated form of our name, which is going to be coming from the water portion here that we dissolve our ionic compound in And so we should especially pay attention two. Specifically the coefficient that is in front of this water. And here in this given example we have a coefficient of one in front of water. We need to recall that the coefficient in front of water is going to equal our prefix. And so because it's a one here in this example our prefix is going to be mono. And so our next step is to go ahead and add on the hydrate ending since this is a hydrated ionic compound. So this is step one, this is step two, This is step three, We're at step four and lastly we write out step five which is adding on hydrate. And so overall what we would say is our name of this compound is calcium, bromate, mono hydrate. And so this would complete this example as our final answer for the name of our hydrated ionic compound. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the formula for each ionic compound. b. copper(I) iodate

1154
views
Textbook Question

Write the formula for each ionic compound. d. calcium fluoride

856
views
Textbook Question

Write the formula for each ionic compound. f. iron(II) phosphate

961
views
Textbook Question

Write the name from the formula or the formula from the name for each hydrated ionic compound. a. cobalt(II) phosphate octahydrate

617
views
Textbook Question

Name each molecular compound. a. CO b. NI3 c. SiCl4 d. N4Se4

1843
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Name each molecular compound. a. SO3

1158
views