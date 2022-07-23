Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 76
Chapter 3, Problem 76

Silver chloride, often used in silver plating, contains 75.27% Ag by mass. Calculate the mass of silver chloride required to plate 155 mg of pure silver.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us that silver chloride is composed of 24. chlorine by mass. How much and grams of pure silver is produced when 32. g of silver chloride was used for plating. So our percent of silver Is going to equal 100 - percent of chlorine, which is Our% 24.73 And that equals 75 .27%. And now we can use this to find the mass of silver. So 75 . equals the mass of silver over 32 0. g. And using inverse operations, that gives us 75 0.27 Divided by 100 because we don't want a percent anymore. Times 32.5 Equals our mass of silver, which turns out to be 24. g. Okay, and that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
