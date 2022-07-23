Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Chapter 3, Problem 79a

Write a ratio showing the relationship between the molar amounts of each element for each compound. (See Appendix IIA for color codes.) (a)

Illustration of molecular structures showing the Law of Definite Proportions in compounds.

Video transcript

Welcome back everyone. In this example, we need to determine the ratio between the molar amounts of the elements for the compound illustrated below. So looking at our illustration, we have a total of 12345 molecules. And for each of these five molecules we have three red atoms For one blue atom. And so for our ratio between the molar amounts of these elements, we would say that we have therefore a 123 molar ratio. And so this would be our final answer to complete this example. So I hope that everything I reviewed was clear. But if you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I will see everyone in the next practice video.
